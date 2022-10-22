The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

