The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $4.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Compass Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.02. Compass has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

