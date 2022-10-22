The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $28.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
PPC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
