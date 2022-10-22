The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $28.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.