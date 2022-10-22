The Graph (GRT) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $539.10 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,382.99 or 0.28031489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010948 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

