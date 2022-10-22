The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GBX opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

