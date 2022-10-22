The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. CNB Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.