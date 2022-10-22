The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

