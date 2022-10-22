The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of PNC opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.