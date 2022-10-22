The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 685

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 712.50 ($8.61).

SGE stock opened at GBX 707.60 ($8.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 714.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 692.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,527.14. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

