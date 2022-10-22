The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 5,225,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.