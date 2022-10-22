The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE TJX traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $67.61. 5,865,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

