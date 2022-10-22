The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 91,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 180.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

