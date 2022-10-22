Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.65

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.65 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.33). Totally shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,442,166 shares.

Totally Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £56.68 million and a PE ratio of 3,025.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

