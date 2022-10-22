Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 1.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 58,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

