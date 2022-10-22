Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 1.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 58,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.