Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.46. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

