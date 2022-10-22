Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

