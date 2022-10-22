Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 56,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.