Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

