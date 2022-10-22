Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 804,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,033,000 after buying an additional 804,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.