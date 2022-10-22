Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $267.62. 1,575,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,956. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $284.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

