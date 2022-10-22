Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

