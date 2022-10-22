Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 919,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.