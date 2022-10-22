Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.14) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 390.20 ($4.71).

TRN opened at GBX 298.70 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.47.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

