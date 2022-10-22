Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 935 ($11.30) to GBX 855 ($10.33) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,133.00.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

