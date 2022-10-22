Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,286 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $337.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

