Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 9,788 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average of $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

