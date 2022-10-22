Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.68 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 73.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

EQR stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

