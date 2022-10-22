Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 46,356 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.