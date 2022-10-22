Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

