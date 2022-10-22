Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

