Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
TPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.