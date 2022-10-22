Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 8% on Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 40,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,345,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,539,051 shares in the company, valued at $67,474,506.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,539,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,474,506.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,380,021 shares of company stock worth $14,172,931 and have sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

