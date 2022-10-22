Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.2 %

HAS opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

