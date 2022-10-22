TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.53. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$143.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.82.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

