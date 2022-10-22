Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $498,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GLW opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
