Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

JCI opened at $53.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

