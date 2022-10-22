Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.20. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

