Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
TWIN opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.20. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.