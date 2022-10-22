UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516,858 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 3.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of UBS Group worth $63,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,603,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

