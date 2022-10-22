UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 510 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

