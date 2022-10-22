UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.
UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.
UDR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
