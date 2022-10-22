UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.