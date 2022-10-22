Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,919 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.41% of Ulta Beauty worth $82,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $382.81. The stock had a trading volume of 806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.93. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

