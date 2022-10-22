Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.30

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $89.92 million and $483,658.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00564278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00244655 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060798 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29313458 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $551,347.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

