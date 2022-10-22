Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.53. 6,711,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Get Rating

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

