Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.42.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.