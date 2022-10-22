Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.92. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $38,420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

