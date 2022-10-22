Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $232.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $244.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

