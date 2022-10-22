United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

