United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

UPS stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

