United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.19.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275,688 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in United States Steel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

