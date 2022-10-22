Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.5 %
UBP stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $761.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
