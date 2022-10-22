Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

UBP stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $761.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

