USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.93 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,927,724,493 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
