USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 261.10%. Research analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About USD Partners

(Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.